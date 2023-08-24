1. Meet us at The Foundry

Kentucky Monthly kicks off our 25th Anniversary festivities in Frankfort. This open-house event features music, food sampling from The Evergreen Southern Kitchen and Shuckman’s Fish Co. & Smokery, and bourbon tastings with Wilderness Trail Distillery and Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace Distillery. Meet Kentucky Monthly editors and contributors, past and present, and fellow fans of the magazine.

The Foundry on Broadway

317 W Broadway Street, Frankfort, KY 40601

September 24, 2:00–6:00PM

Frankfort was chosen for our first celebration because it’s where it all started. While you're in the area, check out these other great things our capital city has to offer:

Enjoy Elkhorn Creek

This 13-mile creek is perfect for paddlers of all kinds, and anglers will love it, too. Bring your own gear and put in at multiple spots on the creek, or check out rental options.

Visit Daniel Boone’s Grave

Daniel and Rebecca Boone were reinterred here in 1845, making them the first of many prominent Kentuckians to be laid to rest at this picturesque memorial park, established in 1840, that provides stunning views of Frankfort and the Kentucky River.

Frankfort Cemetery, 215 East Main Street, Frankfort

502.227.2403 • frankfortcemetery.org

See the Floral Clock

While you’re downtown, stop by the State Capitol to admire the 34-foot-diameter floral clock. Throw a coin in the fountain next to the clock, and you’ll contribute to college scholarships for young Kentuckians.

Kentucky Capitol, 700 Capital Avenue, Frankfort

502.564.3449 • visitfrankfort.com/listing/floral-clock

Experience Art Outdoors

The state’s only sculpture park is set on 30 acres of restored forests and meadows and features 70 works by artists from Kentucky and around the world!

Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort

502.352.7082 • josephinesculpturepark.org

Taste a Famous Bourbon Ball

The originators of the famous bourbon ball, Rebecca Ruth Candy was founded in 1919 and sells millions of chocolate treats each year. You can tour this candy lover’s dream right here in Frankfort.

Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours & Museum, 116 East 2nd Street, Frankfort

502.223.7475 • rebeccaruthonline.com

We’re celebrating all year! Stay tuned for more 25th Anniversary news, including meetups and suggestions for activities in all our host cities. We will feature them in every issue of the magazine and online at www.kentuckymonthly.com.