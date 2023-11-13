Nonprofit November

Kentucky is home to thousands of nonprofit organizations looking for support, whether it be your time, talents or money. An advantage to giving to a nonprofit is they are accountable, and your donation goes directly to support their mission. With mission statements that encompass those in need, healthcare, the arts, sciences, and animal welfare, Kentucky nonprofits help in local communities, state-wide, and even globally. Our November issue features nonprofits and the good they are doing around the state. During this giving season, here are 25 Kentucky nonprofits that need your support- we hope you recognize many of these from Kentucky Monthly Magazine...

North

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky provides shelter, housing, and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, and works with them to achieve long-term stability. welcomehouseky.org Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington offers a range of arts and cultural programs, including classes, workshops, and exhibitions. The foundation began 100 years ago when Margaretta Baker-Hunt chose to invite the community into her home to learn about education, art, science, psychic research, and religion. Bakerhunt.org The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their highest potential in all aspects of their lives, including educationally, residentially, socially, and vocationally. thepointarc.org Go Pantry focuses on ensuring that no child who typically receives two meals a day at school must go without during times when they are not in school. They provide food ‘to go’ for the child and family during school breaks and weekends. Gopantry.org

West

Murray Art Guild was established in 1967 and works to support local artists and foster creativity through art classes, exhibitions, and community events. murrayartguild.org Paducah Coop Ministry addresses issues of poverty and homelessness through various programs, including emergency assistance and transitional housing. paducahcoopministry.org Market House Theatre in Paducah has been around since the late 1960s with a focus on developing individual’s creative potential and enriching the community with theatrical productions and performing arts events. markethousetheatre.org Audubon Area Community Services in Owensboro assists with head start education, medical-related transport and other social support programs. audubon-area.com

East

Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that works in 54 counties of eastern Kentucky to fill the economic gaps left by the decline of the coal industry. soar-ky.org Hindman Settlement School was founded in 1902 and has been providing educational and community development programs in the surrounding areas ever since. Hindman.org Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance was formed in 2005 and is the product of many different initiatives that united under the common goal of providing quality healthcare to the underserved in eastern Kentucky. kymha.com Appalshop, based in Whitesburg, focuses on the arts and education, producing films, documentaries, and various arts projects that celebrate Appalachian culture. appalshop.org University of the Cumberlands Foundation, based in Williamburg, is responsible for managing and administering funds received at the university to fullfill the school’s mission of providing a quality, affordable education to all students. ucumberlands.edu/support-cumberlands

Louisville

WaterStep works to provide access to safe water and sanitation solutions globally. They participate in projects and educational programs to address water-related issues. waterstep.org Louisville Urban League empowers African Americans and other marginalized communities through programs and services focused on economic empowerment, education, and social justice. lul.org Healing Place offers recovery programs and support services to empower individuals to overcome addiction and homelessness. thehealingplace.org Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Inc. provides resettlement services and resources to refugees and immigrants in Louisville, assisting them in building new lives and integrating into the community. kyrm.org

Lexington

The Morris Foundation is a charitable organization devoted to hands-on philanthropy and providing financial assistance and practical support to nurture and inspire charitable institutions. morrisfoundation.org Kentucky Equality Federation is an umbrella organization that works for LGBTQ rights and equality. They advocate for fair treatment and non-discrimination policies statewide. Kentuckyequity.org Lexington Art League promotes contemporary visual arts through exhibitions, education, and community engagement. lexingtonartleague.org

Statewide