Six Degrees of Kentucky Monthly

Maybe you’ve heard the phrase “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” which originated from a 1994 interview with Premiere magazine in which the actor mentioned that “he had worked with everyone in Hollywood or someone who’s worked with them.” That statement sparked three Albright College students to test Bacon’s hypothesis. Bacon was not far off.

“Six degrees” is the concept that claims any two people on Earth are six or fewer acquaintances apart. I have claimed that we’re closer to “two degrees” in Kentucky because I’ve yet to meet anyone who doesn’t know at least one person I know.

This evolved into a parlor game where players challenge each other to choose an actor arbitrarily and then link them to Bacon through common roles. Academy Award winner and Whitley County native Patricia Neal was in A Face in the Crowd with Andy Griffith, who was in The Demon Murder Case with Kevin Bacon, giving her a Bacon rating of two, along with Lexington’s Jim Varney, Louisville’s Ned Beatty, Muhlenberg County’s Warren Oates, and Frankfort’s Will Chase.

Those with a “one” rating include Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, Annie Potts, Tom Cruise—and me.

Bacon and I met in an alley near Frankfort’s Grand Theatre, where he performed as The Bacon Brothers with his brother, Michael. If you don’t believe me, there’s proof on my Facebook page.

So, what’s the point? Well, beginning on Sunday, September 24, we’re going to celebrate 25 years of Kentucky Monthly at the other end of the alley from the well-documented Vest-Bacon summit.

You can obtain a level-one Vest rating and, more importantly, a Bacon rating of two. From 2 to 6 p.m., we will be open housing it at The Foundry, 317 West Broadway. Not only will you get to meet me, but by doing so, you’ll have a level-one rating from some of the many Kentuckians who have graced the cover of Kentucky Monthly. Who knows who’ll show up? George? Ashley? Turtleman?

Join us for a toast of the alcoholic or non-alcoholic variety. Your choices include a glass of wine (or three) from Midway’s Equus Run Vineyards (which also is celebrating its 25th year), a slushie from Chuckleberry Farm and Winery in Bloomfield, Freddie’s Root Beer, or the many varieties of bourbon from Wilderness Trail or Buffalo Trace distilleries. Or an agave spirit (similar to tequila) from Saddlestone Distillery.

Those who have RSVP’d include Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace fame, Emily Toadvine of Wilderness Trail, Cynthia Bohn and Becky Sebastian of Equus Run, and the unnamed combo led by Lawrenceburg musician Keith McAliley, who might play piano, saxophone, Australian didgeridoo, clarinet, flute, guitar or the Chinese mouth organ. Keith (who has always wanted his name bolded in Kentucky Monthly) may also be joined by Carly Pearce, J.D. Shelburne or Jack Harlow, but I wouldn’t bet your hard-earned fortune on that.

So you don’t leave on an empty stomach, we’ll have a wide assortment of foods, ranging from Kentucky salmon (or maybe caviar) from Louisville’s Lewis Shuckman to the creations of the Luscher family’s Evergreen Southern Kitchen in Bridgeport.

If you can’t make it, don’t worry—we’ll be coming to the Stanford Inn on Oct. 20, and details will soon follow on events in Paducah, Louisville, Lexington, Harrodsburg, Henderson, Bowling Green, Prestonsburg, Winchester and Richmond. We’re waiting to hear from Yosemite and Rabbit Hash.

You are not required to RSVP, but it would be nice to know you are coming. Leave us a message or email us while we patiently wait to hear from Chris Stapleton, Diane Sawyer (America’s Junior Miss 1963) and Amal.