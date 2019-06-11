Celebrate National Bourbon Day with these Louisville Libations

When you’re in Louisville, it sometimes feels like every day is National Bourbon Day – but the “official” holiday is June 14, and local restaurants are ready to showcase our city’s spirit. Many will be participating in the fifth-annual Old Fashioned Fortnight in conjunction with Louisville Tourism, which runs June 1-14 —from Kentucky’s founding day until National Bourbon Day. If you’re planning any roundups, can we suggest some of our favorites?

1540 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville’s Best New Restaurant bridges the gap between southern sips and Italian traditions with the Lupo Old Fashioned, featuring Old Forester Signature, Cynar 70 — a bitter appertif — and orange bitters. Or try another “Kentalian” classic, the Paper Plane with bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino and lemon.

Headquartered in Louisville with seven branches nationally, the Bourbon Women Association loves a good Old Fashioned! Make this Summer Old Fashioned at home with 2 oz bourbon, ¾ oz peach syrup and four dashes of grapefruit bitters. Make the peach syrup by simmering 1 cup chopped peaches, 1 cup sugar and 2 cups water together for 30-40 minutes then strain off the peaches and let cool. Stir bourbon, syrup and bitters in a mixing glass with lots of ice, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a peach slice or orange peel.

1064 Bardstown Road

In spunky HopCat style, they’ve taken a spin on a classic cocktail with their Fashion – Beep! Beep! This Old Fashioned cosmic tribute to David Bowie provides a sweet twist to the traditional favorite. The cocktail is made using Woodford Reserve Rye, ginger ale, St. Germain, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, vanilla and a Luxardo cherry skewer for garnish.

1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown

Located within Bardstown Bourbon Company, Bottle & Bond’s aged version of an Old Fashioned is thanks to the collaboration between the bar and distilling teams. It starts with a distinct flavor profile from a char-level four 30-gallon American Oak barrel. Combining bitters, rich syrup and blended house bourbon, the mixture is placed in a barrel with garden roses, eucalyptus and orange peels. The cocktail is then aged for four to six weeks. What started as a temporary venture is now a permanent fixture on the bar menu.

812 E Market Street

Decca’s The Waysider, featuring bourbon, lime, fresh mint and ginger beer, is a simple and refreshing favorite that’s been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2012. With an ingredient-driven mindset and adventurous palate, chef and owner Annie Pettry creates her own unique take on soulful American cuisine and craft cocktails at her bustling NuLu restaurant. Decca’s basement bar, The Cellar Lounge, utilizes fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and tinctures to create classic, original and seasonal libations.

How will you be celebrating National Bourbon Day?