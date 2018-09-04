10 Shows to Catch

Can’t make it to New York City this season to catch a Broadway production? Is going to Nashville to see your favorite country singer not in the cards?

Don’t fret, because venues across Kentucky are bringing top-notch arts and entertainment options right to your back door for the 2018-2019 performing arts season. Here are just a few of the productions set for the season, but be sure to check Kentucky Monthly’s online events calendar as well as our print calendar for more options.

Carnegie Miscast

Kick off the season with an offbeat way to enjoy (or endure) artists as they have never been seen or, possibly, never should be seen. The Carnegie in Covington presents its annual Carnegie Miscast production, which enables the region’s well-known performers to take on roles “in which they would never be cast.”

The theater advises those attending that the show includes adult themes and explicit language, so maybe the kids should stay at home for this one.

Sept. 29, The Carnegie, Covington (859) 957-1940, thecarnegie.com

OYO Arts & Music Festival

Organizers call it a festival that will “flood the city with art, music and culture” along the Ohio riverfront in Ashland. The first annual event at the Port of Ashland will feature not only music but also local artisans, food and beer, and art demonstrations.

Top performers such as Shooter Jennings, Third Man Records and Lillie Mae head the music lineup.

Part of the proceeds from the event benefit Paramount Theatre’s Historic Theatre Restoration Fund.

Oct. 23, Port of Ashland, Ashland, (606) 324-0007, paramountartscenter.com

Rodney Crowell

Legendary country singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell, known for hits such as “After All This Time” and “Old Yellow Moon,” takes the stage at The Grand Theatre in Frankfort.

Presented by Kentucky Monthly, Crowell will show exactly why he’s won multiple awards, including two Grammys.

Nov. 2, The Grand Theatre, Frankfort, (502) 352-7469, grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Silent Night

This November marks the centenary of World War I’s end. To commemorate that momentous truce, the University of Kentucky’s Opera Theatre will present “Silent Night,” an internationally acclaimed production about a “miraculous moment of peace” on Christmas Eve in 1914, when enemy soldiers put down their weapons for a night of “merriment and camaraderie.”

This three-night production features Pulitzer Prize-winning music as it relates the stories of soldiers who dared to step out of the trenches and sing songs of home.

Nov. 9-11, Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, (859) 257-4929, singletarycenter.com

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

The red-nosed misfit has been a television holiday tradition for decades, and now the tale of Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster comes to life on stage at Eastern Kentucky University’s Center for the Arts this holiday season.

The live-action musical features all the stop-motion characters and favorite songs we’ve come to love over the years.

Dec. 12, EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond, (859) 622-7469, ekucenter.com

Almost, Maine

This story of love and loss is told in nine short vignettes, all occurring in a mythical Maine town called Almost. The tales follow the residents’ lives as they fall in and out of love in unusual, humorous and sometimes magical ways.

The Off-Broadway production is performed by theater professionals, along with students enrolled in Commonwealth Theatre’s Conservatory Program.

Jan. 17-26, Commonwealth Theatre Center, Louisville, (502) 589-0084, commonwealththeatre.org

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

This group’s music crosses several genres and includes contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater. McLaughlin and company have garnered millions of YouTube followers and fans from around the world. Now, those followers and fans can see the band in person as they tour the country.

Feb. 6, Norton Center for the Arts, Danville, 1-877-HIT-SHOW or (859) 236-4692, nortoncenter.com

Something Rotten!

Travel back in time to when theater lacked singing and dancing (imagine!). In the satirical vein of The Producers and Spamalot, Something Rotten! tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical.

Described as “hilarious” and “Broadways’ big, fat hit” by reviewers, the production takes the stage at Paducah’s Carson Center for one night only.

March 25, The Carson Center, Paducah, (270) 450-4444, thecarsoncenter.org

The Illusionists – Live from Broadway

“Mind blowing,” “jaw dropping” and “outrageous and astonishing” are just a few of the reactions fans have had after experiencing this show.

Wildly popular at venues around the world, the sophisticated magic troupe brings its talents to Owensboro’s RiverPark Center to entertain audiences of all ages.

April 22, RiverPark Center, Owensboro, (270) 687-2770, riverparkcenter.org

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Experience the visual delights from an art form that emerged more than two millennia ago. The Golden Dragon Acrobats are set to perform at Bowling Green’s Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center next May.

Director and producer Danny Chang, along with wife and choreographer, Angela Chang, combine Chinese acrobatic feats with traditional dance and ancient music, as well as more contemporary music and spectacular costumes.

May 7, Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Bowling Green, (270) 904-1880, theskypac.com