“Whop. Whop. Whop.” It’s the sound my 22-ounce Estwing framing hammer makes as I bash the lath and mortar wall during this extensive remodel of the Old Flanagan house, which was built pre-Civil War, around1850 some say, while others think the date is closer to 1840. Me, I don’t care, because right now, it is damn dusty in this room and Thomas, my so-called “helper” is nowhere—probably once again outside taking a smoke break, his third in the past hour and a half.

Dennis "Doc" Martin

Frankfort