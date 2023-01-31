black mold

it’s the scent of saturday cartoons

and sunday sonatas and basement

barred from little hands and little feet.

mahogany mildew lined

walls of one-story ranch.

the bones of

faded jewel upholstery,

torn seams,

and piano keys,

chipped and churning.

early weekend mornings to

spilled and spoiled milk

solidified to

grainy carpet on little toes

cringe with the creak of carpeted rot.

sunlight coating kitchen tiles

coffee corroded china

and shallow sliced countertops.

black speckled corners

pervading and potent.

sweet ambrosial incense

emitting from walls

absorbing through my skin

like osmosis

embracing my lungs

like grandfather hugs

tight and unyielding.

grime and gold

stick and stone driveway

rubbing eyes raw

as we pull away.

Kaitlyn McCracken, Wilmore