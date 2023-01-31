The sunflower stalks lie in the backyard

lake carnage, like old beliefs.

Syrup oozes from the rotten blossoms.

Longer than a man, they waste in the

sunlight, they atrophy, they burn.

Above them, the gnats hover. Each drawn to

the sugar of death, sucking vitality

from the sweetness of the flowers’ failure.

They feast on cellulose, banqueting

on what the sparrows and jaybirds disdain.

What is left of these stalks will be shredded

and spread upon November ground. Time feeds

on itself the way next year’s sunflowers

will gather strength from these. The way

darkness births twilight, and twilight, dawn.

Robert L. Penick, Louisville