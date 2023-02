Dear one,

I am writing to you

in the sliver of light

falling across the page

so that you can see it.

Our ravens are circling again,

remembering the way

entire planets used to

revolve around them.

The leaves here know

they were stars once, too,

and so they stretch as close

as they can toward the sun,

like this ink stretches across my page,

to you.

Sincerely,

all this dust is so much harder

and softer

than I ever thought

it would be.

McKenna Revel, Mount Sterling