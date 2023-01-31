Gravity and Several Thousand Miles of Earth

I.

Between you and me, something

buzzes. This is an old weight:

gravity twists magma upon itself.

The two-thousand-mile molten middle.

Little solar system spins

the core.

II.

My neck cranes to Sainte-Chapelle ceiling,

star sparked, stone arched.

Afternoon light shades jewel

on the fleur-de-lis

and my sneakers. From here,

I hear your first morning breath,

watch your six-hour late sunrise

over hills I saw last autumn.

Sub-Atlantic wires

tug my lips to your jaw

in my brain.

Bad breath. Morning

imagined. I remember:

your thick column of spine,

the arch between your shoulder blades,

the magnet pull

between us.

My stomach twists

against axis stretch.

III.

Seven centuries ago,

stoneworkers stacked limestone

on scaffolding.

Above them,

they saw the sun revolve

around a still,

metamorphic earth.

My phone buzzes with you.

I wonder how we could ever believe

in an earth that doesn’t spin.

Hailey Small, Wilmore, KY