Holiday Happenings

Ah, the dazzling lights, the festive decorations, the merry music … Yes, it’s the time of the year to bundle up and head out to enjoy the best of holiday music, check out winter wonderlands, and gaze upon spectacular light displays.

As always, Kentucky has a month full of events, festivals and concerts to celebrate the holidays. Following are just a sampling. For more information on upcoming festive events, visit kentuckymonthly.com and click on “Events” near the top of the page.

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland

For 15 years, Newport Aquarium has celebrated the holidays in a unique way—by letting Santa go for a swimas the aquarium decks itself out in holiday magic. From now through Dec. 31, guests can visit Santa as he takesa dip in Shark Ray Bay as well as enjoy the holiday-themed galleries throughout the aquarium for an undersea holiday celebration.

Tickets to the aquarium are $24.99 for adults 13 and up, and $17.99 for children ages 2-12.

Through Dec. 31, Newport Aquarium, Newport, 1-800-406-3474, newportaquarium.com

Christmas in the Park

Hop in the car and head to Elizabethtown’s Freeman Park for a cruise through holiday magic. More than 100 holiday displays will greet motorists as they drive along an illuminated roadway featuring a glimmering lake that’s sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit. Add some Christmas music to the trip by tuning the radio to 87.9 FM.

Admission is free.

Through Jan. 1, Freeman Lake Park, Elizabethtown, touretown.com

Winter Wonderland of Lights

Every year in November and December, for the past 25-plus years, Ashland’s Central Park and downtown area transform into a winter wonderland. Not only is the 52-acre park glowing with dozens of holiday displays and 800,000 lights, the city also celebrates winter for five weeks by hosting Santa at the Central Park Log House, taking families on Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides, and hosting a home and business decorating contest.

Through Jan. 1, Central Park, Ashland, (606) 324-5111

Polar Express, The Train Ride

Big South Fork Scenic Railway transforms into the famous train ride beloved by many. Passengers can read along with Chris Van Allsburg’s book, The Polar Express, as the train makes a “round-trip journey to the North Pole.” The trip includes a visit with Santa, caroling, special gifts and, of course, hot chocolate. Pajamas are encouraged attire.

Coach tickets are $44.75 each. First-class seats are $59.75 each. Children 2 and under are free but must sit on an adult’s lap.

Dec. 1, 2, 7-9 and 14-23, Big South Fork Scenic Railway, Sterns,

(606) 657-9491, stearnsthepolarexpressride.com

18th Century Christmas at the Fort

See how Christmas was celebrated by Kentucky’s early settlers at Fort Boonesborough. For one weekend in December, visitors can immerse themselves in historic holiday celebrations, complete with candlelight and Christmas decorations. Various ethnic groups and nationalities are presented in living history interpretations, and guests can enjoy bonfires, music and dance.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for kids under 6.

Dec. 7-8, Fort Boonesborough State Park, Richmond, (859) 527-3131,

parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-boonesborough

Christmastide, 1816

The world has seen dramatic changes over the past two centuries, but celebrating the holidays with friends and family is a timeless custom. Witness how people partied in 1816 at Louisville’s Locust Grove, where first-person interpreters representing the Croghan family, who owned the property, welcome guests to their historic home. Visitors can see artisans present hands-on demonstrations as well as purchase their wares.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children, and free for children under 6.

Dec. 8, Locust Grove, Louisville, (502) 897-9845, locustgrove.org

Winterfest

Spend an entire weekend celebrating the holidays while enjoying the beauty of Lake Cumberland State Resort Park. For two days in December, the park hosts several holiday and winter-themed activities to get guests in the spirit of the season. These include a Reindeer Run 5K, dinner with Santa, a tree lighting, screenings of holiday movies, evening strolls under twinkling lights, carolers, and shops offering ornaments, trinkets and toys.

Reservations for lodge rooms or cottages can be made online at parks.ky.gov/parks/resortparks/lake-cumberland or by calling (270) 343-3111.

Dec. 14-15, Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Jamestown

Live Nativity

Go back 2,000 years to experience “the reason for the season” at Bardstown Baptist Church’s annual live nativity. For decades, the church has delighted visitors with the recreation of Jesus’ birthday, complete with actors in period dress and even live animals to make the scene even more authentic.

Dec. 14-15, Bardstown Baptist Church, Bardstown, (502) 348-3866

A Rockin’ Country Christmas

Hear Christmas music sung in a way that only country music legends can emulate. A Rockin’ Country Christmas takes the stage at the Owensboro Convention Center for one night in December. Various tribute singers bring stars such as Elvis Presley, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis, George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard to the stage.

Tickets are $16 each, with general admission seating.

Dec. 15, Owensboro Convention Center, Owensboro, (270) 687-8888, owensborocenter.com

Barkley Bash 2018

What better way to wrap up the holiday season and bid adieu to 2018 than ringing in the new year at Kentucky’s Lake Barkley State Resort Park? There are several party options from which to choose. A special event package includes overnight lodging in a lake-view room. Party tickets include a dinner buffet and dancing to the music of Nashville’s Top Tier. Dance-only tickets also are available, plus guests can also take advantage of a cash bar.

The overnight package is $199.95. Dinner and dance tickets are $120 per couple. Dance-only tickets are $75 per couple.

Reservations can be made by calling.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Cadiz, 1-800-325-1708, parks.ky.gov/parks/resortparks/lake-barkley