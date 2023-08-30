It's Showtime!

If you’re interested in seeing more live musicals on stage this upcoming performing arts season, look no further than Kentucky’s venues. From Hello, Dolly! to Jesus Christ Superstar, Broadway hits can be seen in every region of the Commonwealth. Concerts, plays, comedians—even Spider-Man—also are on the bill and sure to keep the winter blues at bay. We present a partial list of the entertainment on tap.

Sept 7

38 Special

Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg

606.886.2623 • macarts.com

38 Special has been rocking stages across the country for more than 40 years, and the band is still going strong. Don’t miss the chance to catch “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” in person.

Sept 15–24

The Penguin Project – Guys and Dolls Jr.

Playhouse in the Park, Murray

270.759.1752 • playhousemurray.org

Guys and Dolls has been called the perfect musical comedy. Playhouse in the Park will present this modified musical with its Penguin Project participants. The Penguin Project brings together actors with disabilities with peer-mentors to produce highly entertaining productions.

Oct 13–15

Distilled, presented by the Louisville Ballet

Louisville Ballet Studios, Louisville

502.583.2623 • louisvilleballet.org

Choreographed by Andrea Schermoly, Adam Hougland and Marius Petipa, Distilled presents a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works, including the tumultuous Raymonda.

Oct 20

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

Brown Theatre, Louisville

502.584.7777 • kentuckyperformingarts.org

The historic Brown Theatre presents the Academy Award-winning animated film but with a musical twist. Live musicians and turntables featuring a scratch DJ will perform the film’s musical score live on stage.

Oct 29

Darren Knight: Southern Momma & Friends Comedy Tour

Lexington Opera House, Lexington

859.233.4567 • lexingtonoperahouse.com

Enjoy a night of hearty laughs with up-and-coming comedian Darren Knight, also known as Southern Momma. Fellow comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal join Momma on stage.

Oct 30

Come From Away

RiverPark Center, Owensboro

270.687.2770 • riverparkcenter.org

This inspiring musical tells the tale of what happened in a small Newfoundland town that opened its doors to 7,000 stranded travelers following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Nov 10–12

Puffs

Playhouse in the Park, Murray

270.759.1752 • playhousemurray.org

We all know about the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry called Hogwarts. But Puffs gives us an alternative look that’s “packed with knowing winks to its source material.”

Nov 5

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

The Carson Center, Paducah

270.450.4444 • thecarsoncenter.org

Legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers bring their “Bad All Over the World – 50 Years of Rock

Tour” to Paducah. Special guest Brooks Young will join them as they rock the Carson Center.

Dec 22

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

SKyPAC, Bowling Green

270.904.1880 • theskypac.com

We’ve grown up watching the annual holiday classic on TV. Now it’s time to see Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy and the gang live on stage, complete with musical score by Vince Guaraldi.

Jan 28

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond

859.622.7469 • ekucenter.com

The story of the famous folk-rock duo is told in a concert-style production. State-of-the-art projection, original photos and film footage follow Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel through the years, culminating with their 1981 concert in Central Park.

Feb 2–18

Hello, Dolly!

The Carnegie, Covington

859.957.1940 • thecarnegie.com

Matchmaker Dolly Levi’s hilarious antics are just the thing to cure the winter blues. The Broadway hit takes the stage at Covington’s beloved The Carnegie for an eight-show run.

Feb 20

Sing & Swing – A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production

Newlin Hall, Norton Center

for the Arts, Danville

877.HIT.SHOW • nortoncenter.com

Musicians Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III perform national favorites as part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents’ touring project. Selections from Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and many more will be performed for a night of singing and swinging.

March 15

Hooked on Classics

Orchestra Kentucky, Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville

70.824.8652 • glemacenter.org

Orchestra Kentucky presents one night of nostalgic entertainment. Hooked on Classics is described as “music you know, even if you don’t know you know it.” Included in the repertoire are “1812 Overture,” “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”

March 14-24

Anatomy of Gray

Woodford Theatre, Versailles

859.873.0648 • woodfordtheatre.com

Anatomy of Gray is a coming-of-age story but is described as “a children’s story for adults.” The play follows the residents of the small town of Gray while exploring themes of death, loss, love and healing.

April 19–20

Jesus Christ Superstar

EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond

859.622.7469 • ekucenter.com

The groundbreaking musical opened 50 years ago in London and was later performed on stages around the world. See the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas, accompanied with the Grammy Award-winning music of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

May 1

Chicago: The Musical

Newlin Hall

Norton Center for the Arts, Danville

877.HIT.SHOW nortoncenter.com

Travel back to the Prohibition Era with Chicago: The Musical. This famous Broadway show features one hit song after another, plus spectacular dance numbers.

Visit the events page at kentuckymonthly.com for more upcoming performances.