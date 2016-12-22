× Expand KTIA Horizontal Logo

KTIA Signature 2016 Winter/Holiday Events

Each quarter, the Kentucky Travel Industry Association spotlights Signature Events for the season. Following are some the Commonwealth’s prime activities for the winter/holiday season.

CP National Horse Show – Nov. 1-6, Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, nhs.org. This five-day hunter/jumper event at the Horse Park’s Alltech Arena includes hunter divisions, junior and amateur owner jumpers, top open jumpers from the United States and around the world, and the Maclay National Championship. The longest-running indoor horse show in America, it consistently ranks as one of the top shows in the U.S. by the North American Riders Group.

Kentucky Book Fair – Nov. 4-5, Frankfort Convention Center, kyhumanities.org/kentuckybookfair.html. The book fair attracts writers of all genres and patrons of all walks of life in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest—the importance and promotion of writing and reading. Net proceeds from the fair fund grants to Kentucky school and public libraries for book purchasing and other literacy-related causes. Pulitzer Prize winners Maria Henson and Joel Pett are scheduled to participate this year.

Shelbyville’s Celebration of Lights – Nov. 12, historic downtown Shelbyville, visitshelbyky.com. A Shelbyville tradition, the Celebration of Lights is much more than just lighting up the beautiful downtown. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, dine on delicious food, make fun holiday crafts with their children, and peruse the booths and stores of Shelbyville’s finest merchants and artisans.

Trims & Whims Christmas Craft Show – Nov. 12-13, Wright Elementary School, Shelbyville, visitshelbyky.com. This show caters to those in search of holiday decorating items. Wreaths, trees and all types of festive décor will be available, along with a wide assortment of holiday crafts and unique gifts. Event admission and parking are free.

Christmas at The Galt House Hotel – Nov. 17-Dec. 24, Louisville, christmasatthegalthouse.com. Now in its seventh magical season, Christmas at the Galt House unveils a new attraction this year—KaLightoscope: 12 Days of Christmas—and an all-new USO-inspired holiday dinner show featuring Ladies for Liberty and the Soldiers of Swing. All 12 days of Christmas will be celebrated with the larger-than-life silk luminaries, handcrafted by Chinese artists. Guests also can enjoy the Holly Jolly Elf Show, Gingerbread Contest, Dancing Bellmen and much more.

Southern Lights – Nov. 18-Dec. 31, Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, 1-800-678-8813, kyhorsepark.com/events/featured-events/southern-lights-holiday-festival. With more than three miles of stunning light displays, Southern Lights is a prime holiday attraction in central Kentucky, drawing more than 120,000 visitors each year from across the Commonwealth and surrounding states. In addition to the fabulous light show, there are Holiday Festival attractions to enjoy on foot. Guests can park and take in the festival, which includes visits with Santa, local crafts, model trains and mini train rides, and an exotic petting zoo.

Early America Craftsman Fair – Nov. 19-20, Old Fort Harrod State Park, Harrodsburg, friendsoffortharrod.com. Highly skilled craftsmen and craftswomen display and sell their works at this 18th-century market fair. Re-enactors can find nearly everything they need—historical clothing, gifts, housewares, fabrics, leather goods, powder horns, hunting pouches, knives, sheaths, blacksmith ironwork, black powder guns of all types and many other accoutrements.

Christmas in the Park – Nov. 23-Jan. 1, Freeman Lake Park, Elizabethtown, touretown.com. With 100-plus displays and more than a million lights, visitors will “ooh” and “ahh” as they navigate the luminary-lit path around the park. They will delight in manger scenes, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and more while driving through the park during this free holiday event.

Christmas on the Farm – Nov. 25-26, Blue Moon Stable, Corydon, healingreinsKY.org. The entire family will enjoy this classic country Christmas in Henderson County. Visitors can shop local vendors for gifts and have photos taken with Santa. Also available are pony rides, hay rides, a petting zoo, antique tractors and food. Beautiful Christmas lights and unique décor adorn the stables. Proceeds from the event benefit Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding.

Deck the Halls: The Christmas Store – Nov. 25-Dec. 23, Horse Cave, facebook.com/DeckTheHallsHorseCave. This holiday pop-up store, which has quickly become a traditional favorite for regional shoppers, features items made by local artists and artisans. There will be handmade gifts, including gourd art, birdhouses, hand-carved toys, wooden bowls and spoons, knitted scarves, visual art, quilts and more.

Travel Industry Association names its Top Festivals & Events four times a year. To be eligible, festivals or events must be recommended or produced by a KTIA member. A panel of impartial judges selects the winners for each season. The KTIA is a 960-member association representing all sectors of the state’s travel industry. The association’s mission is to unite Kentucky’s third-largest industry through governmental interaction, communication and education.

For more information, phone (502) 223-8687, email info@ktia.com or visit KTIA.com.