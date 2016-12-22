KTIA Signature 2016 Fall Events

× Expand KTIA Horizontal Logo

KTIA Signature Fall 2016 Events

Each quarter, the Kentucky Travel Industry Association spotlights Signature Events for the season. Following are some the Commonwealth’s prime activities for the fall.

Renfro Valley Entertainment – Sept. 3-Dec. 17, Mt. Vernon, renfrovalley.com. Renfro Valley presents weekly original shows that include gospel jubilees and barn dances. This season will bring some of the biggest names in country music, including John Conlee, Marty Stuart & Connie Smith, Tanya Tucker, Rhonda Vincent, Travis Tritt and the coal miner’s daughter herself, Loretta Lynn.

MainStrasse Village Oktoberfest – Sept. 9-11, MainStrasse Village, Covington, mainstrasse.org. Visitors will find arts and crafts, entertainment, an amusement midway, a Kinderplatz just for the littlest festival attendees and, of course, beer and brats. Each festival combines the favorites from previous years while adding new and unique artists, musicians and food to enjoy along a tree-lined promenade in the heart of the historic MainStrasse neighborhood.

Kentucky Bourbon Festival – Sept. 13-18, various locations, Bardstown, kybourbonfestival.com. The 25th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival promises to be its biggest celebration yet! The fest pays homage to the history, art and passion of the bourbon industry with more than 40 events, including a balloon glow, world championship barrel relay, the Great Kentucky Bourbon Tasting and Bourbon Gala, live music, Southern cooking and Southern hospitality.

Sweet Owen Day – Sept. 17, downtown Owenton, facebook.com/sweetowenday. Located around the courthouse square, this event features a variety of vendors—fine art, crafts and jewelry—along with live music and children’s activities, and an assortment of food ranging from alligator to hot dogs.

Commemoration of the Battle of Perryville – Oct. 7-9, Perryville Battlefield, perryvillebattlefield.org. This pristine rural area is the site of the most destructive Civil War battle in the state, which left more than 7,600 killed, wounded or missing. On commemoration weekend, two major battle re-enactments take place: one in a cornfield and the other the Fight at Bottom’s Barn.

Trigg County Country Ham Festival – Oct. 14-16, downtown Cadiz, hamfestival.com. Last year, more than 40,000 attended this ham-infused event, which will include 200-plus vendor booths, country ham display and contest, racing pigs and Kentucky’s largest country ham biscuit made on site. There will be free live music, fireworks, pony rides and, special for this year, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

Jeep Jamboree USA – Oct. 20-22, Williamsburg, jeepjamboreeusa.com. Jeeps from all over the U.S. converge in Williamsburg to ride the trails and view the beautiful scenery, mountains and streams. The off-road adventure weekend will bring together new and old friends, their Jeep 4x4s and the great outdoors.

Haunted Frontier – Oct. 27-30, Old Fort Harrod State Park, Harrodsburg, parks.ky.gov. This is a serious haunt 242 years in the making. Enter the frontier and walk/run through the creepy house that takes you inside, outside, through the woods, upstairs, downstairs and all within yards of the oldest cemetery in Kentucky.

River’s Edge International Film Festival – Nov. 3-6, Maiden Alley Cinema and downtown venues, Paducah, riversedgefilmfestival.com. Offering a diverse selection of quality independent film screenings and opportunities to talk to the filmmakers, the festival presents films from all genres by filmmakers from across the United States and foreign countries.

Mill Springs Battlefield Ghost Walk – Nov. 5, Mill Springs Battlefield, Nancy, millsprings.net. Because of the time of year it’s held, this event was tagged with the Halloween theme “Ghost Walk,” but there is nothing scary about it. The walk is a trip back in time, as visitors stroll a torch-lit path around the battlefield to listen as re-enactors tell stories of the battle and watch as scenes from the Civil War unfold.

Kentucky Travel Industry Association names its Top Festivals & Events four times a year. To be eligible, festivals or events must be recommended or produced by a KTIA member. A panel of impartial judges selects the winners for each season. The KTIA is a 960-member association representing all sectors of the state’s travel industry. The association’s mission is to unite Kentucky’s third-largest industry through governmental interaction, communication and education.

For more information, phone (502) 223-8687, email info@ktia.com or visit KTIA.com.