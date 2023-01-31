Mr. Weaver

by

There’s a spider in my window

    We visit every day

He always seems so busy

    He has no time for play

I call him Mr. Weaver

    He seems to like that name

He lives within my window

    And I’m so glad he came

He can tell when I am happy

    And he knows when I feel sad

I tell him all my troubles

    He helps me if he can

I think he has no family

    Guess I’m his only friend

He’s too busy to be lonely

    As he weaves and spins again

I often bring a present

    A tasty cricket or a fly

He never fails to thank me

    When it’s time to say goodbye

Some might think it’s strange

    To have a spider for a friend

But he’s always there for me

    Though he has his web to tend

He doesn’t know how old he is

    Spider years don’t count

He’s always working on his designs

    He loves it there’s no doubt

I like to get real close

    And look into his eyes

There’s so much there to see

    A wonder old and wise

He wears a timepiece upon his back

    It doesn’t keep the time

Others fear his hourglass

    But he’s a friend of mine

He weaves and spins

    And spins and weaves

A web of grand design

    Perhaps someday I can weave

A life just half so fine

J.M. Helm, Campbellsville