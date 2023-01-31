There’s a spider in my window
We visit every day
He always seems so busy
He has no time for play
I call him Mr. Weaver
He seems to like that name
He lives within my window
And I’m so glad he came
He can tell when I am happy
And he knows when I feel sad
I tell him all my troubles
He helps me if he can
I think he has no family
Guess I’m his only friend
He’s too busy to be lonely
As he weaves and spins again
I often bring a present
A tasty cricket or a fly
He never fails to thank me
When it’s time to say goodbye
Some might think it’s strange
To have a spider for a friend
But he’s always there for me
Though he has his web to tend
He doesn’t know how old he is
Spider years don’t count
He’s always working on his designs
He loves it there’s no doubt
I like to get real close
And look into his eyes
There’s so much there to see
A wonder old and wise
He wears a timepiece upon his back
It doesn’t keep the time
Others fear his hourglass
But he’s a friend of mine
He weaves and spins
And spins and weaves
A web of grand design
Perhaps someday I can weave
A life just half so fine
J.M. Helm, Campbellsville