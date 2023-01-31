There’s a spider in my window

We visit every day

He always seems so busy

He has no time for play

I call him Mr. Weaver

He seems to like that name

He lives within my window

And I’m so glad he came

He can tell when I am happy

And he knows when I feel sad

I tell him all my troubles

He helps me if he can

I think he has no family

Guess I’m his only friend

He’s too busy to be lonely

As he weaves and spins again

I often bring a present

A tasty cricket or a fly

He never fails to thank me

When it’s time to say goodbye

Some might think it’s strange

To have a spider for a friend

But he’s always there for me

Though he has his web to tend

He doesn’t know how old he is

Spider years don’t count

He’s always working on his designs

He loves it there’s no doubt

I like to get real close

And look into his eyes

There’s so much there to see

A wonder old and wise

He wears a timepiece upon his back

It doesn’t keep the time

Others fear his hourglass

But he’s a friend of mine

He weaves and spins

And spins and weaves

A web of grand design

Perhaps someday I can weave

A life just half so fine

J.M. Helm, Campbellsville