On Returning Home

What can I tell you?

The Scottish landscape changes

with the rain and sun and mist

Clouds gather

in white and grey melancholy moods

filling the taller than this Kentucky sky

The names of villages

are not easy on the tongue

like the landscape, vowels and consonants

wind through mist and merge

in unfamiliar realms

On the River Clyde, gulls cackle

like crones drunk on too much ale

“A pint is never enough!” one shouts

and cackles again while grey feathers

float to the cobblestone below.

Come, sit with me by the window

We’ll watch the rabbits fat and round,

gather on the old Abbey grounds

and wander into the monk’s graveyard

to quietly nibble the velvet green moss

on Brother Ignatius’ grave

Beyond the graves

The waters of Loch Ness are cold and black

stained from rain-washed peat

rolling off mountains separated an ice age ago

Both Scottish Highlands and Appalachians

exist here in slip fault fashion

and genetic memory swims deep

Rosemarie Wurth-Grice, Bowling Green