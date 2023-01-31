Our Three Cows

Patsy was our business cow

Took her job seriously

She gave her milk, and kept her place

And never noticed me

Kitty was our hateful cow

The meanest of the three

She seemed to hate her job, her life

And clearly hated me

Spuddy was our friendly cow

She did her job with glee

She gave her milk, and ate her grass

Was very fond of me

One day when I was three years old

I had a great idear

I thought I’d milk old Spuddy, so

I crept up to her rear

But when I grabbed her by the teat

She kicked and sent me flying

I was out cold, so I was told

They thought that I was dying

I learned a lesson on that day

I barely dodged a killing

You never want to touch a girl

Unless you know she’s willing

Bruce Bishop, San Angelo, Texas*

* Bishop grew up on a farm near Centertown (Ohio County).