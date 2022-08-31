Overture, Curtain, Lights

Monty Python, Mozart, the Mouse King, and even some Meat Loaf and Mel Brooks are on the bill for the 2022-2023 Kentucky performing arts season. Whether you appreciate comedy, drama, foot-tapping music or any and all in between, stages across the Commonwealth will offer shows for every taste and preference. Here’s a brief selection.
Sept. 23-25
l The Broken House
The Spotlight Playhouse, Berea
859.756.0011
thespotlightplayhouse.com
The Spotlight Players Acting Troupe presents the story of Hannah, a sometimes lonely 10-year-old girl, who embarks on a mysterious time-jumping adventure.
Through Oct. 25
l Brad Brown
Comedy Magic Show
Barnwood Bravo Theater, Dry Ridge
859.903.9477
kellieshomestead.com
Comedian Brad Brown combines family-friendly humor and magic to entertain crowds around the world. Through Oct. 25, Brown takes the stage at the Barnwood Bravo Theater at Kellie’s Homestead Restaurant in Dry Ridge. Performances include escapes, comedy magic, and sleight of hand.
Oct. 9
l Chonda Pierce:
Live in Concert
The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg
606.886.2623 or 888.MAC.ARTS
macarts.com
Comedian, television hostess, author and actress Chonda Pierce has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. Known as the Queen of Clean, Pierce takes the Mountain Arts stage in October to share her life experiences with laughter and positivity.
Oct. 27-29
l The Rocky Horror Show
Playhouse in the Park, Murray
270.759.1752
playhousemurray.org
Toast again to meatloaf (or the late rockstar Meat Loaf, if you’re reminiscing about the original film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show) with the timeless off-beat classic that tells the tale of Brad and Janet as they seek refuge in Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s creepy mansion.
Oct. 20-30
l Young Frankenstein
Barn Lot Theater, Edmonton
270.432.BARN (2276)
barnlottheater.org
You’ve seen it on the big screen. Now head to south-central Kentucky to see the stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ hilarious “sequel” to the classic horror tale. The Barn Lot’s production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Nov. 5
l Churchill, Starring David Payne
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Bowling Green
270.904.1880
theskypac.com
Acclaimed British actor David Payne, who brought you An Evening with C.S. Lewis in 2021, returns to SKyPAC with a touching homage to Winston Churchill.
Nov. 13
Step Afrika!
Norton Center for the Arts, Danville
877.HIT.SHOW
nortoncenter.com
Step Afrika! presents award-winning percussive performances with its blended styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and South African dances, plus an array of contemporary dance and art forms.
Dec. 3-4
l The Lexington Ballet presents The Nutcracker
EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond
859.233.3925
lexingtonballet.org
It wouldn’t be the holidays without a production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Christmas masterpiece. The Lexington Ballet brings to life the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen and, of course, Marie and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets.
Jan. 19
l On Your Feet!
The Carson Center, Paducah
270.450.4444
thecarsoncenter.org
This exhilarating musical follows the true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians best known for launching the popularity of Latin music in the 1990s.
Jan. 28, Feb. 4 + 11
l The Giver
Bomhard Theater, Louisville
502.584.7777
stageone.org
Stage One Family Theater brings to life Lois Lowry’s futuristic novel about a society that has tried to relieve its citizens of choices to ensure “sameness.”
Feb. 10-19
l The 39 Steps
Woodford Theatre, Versailles
859.873.0648
woodfordtheatre.com
What do you get when you combine Alfred Hitchcock, Monty Python and a spy novel? The answer is The 39 Steps. This stage production is a fast-paced whodunit perfect for anyone who loves the magic of theater.
Feb. 24 + 26
l Kentucky Opera’s Cinderella
Brown Theatre, Louisville
502.584.4500
kyopera.org
This rendition of the classic rags-to-riches tale, with music by Gioachino Rossini, is described as “bubbly, melodic, and hilarious.” Follow Cinderella’s journey as she defies her wicked stepfather and hateful stepsisters to win the heart of her prince.
March 2-4
l Louisville Ballet Spotlight Series: Women in Focus
Brown Theatre, Louisville
502.583.2623
louisvilleballet.org
The Louisville Ballet’s presentation of new works was created by a team of women-only choreographers—Ching Ching Wong and Andrea Schermoly—as well as set, costume and lighting designers. This production features work by the recipient of the Louisville Ballet 2023 Dysart Award, an annual honor presented to rising choreographers.
April 29
l The Power of Influence
The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts
Center, Lexington
lexphil.org/the-power-of-influence
With works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Igor Stravinsky and others, The Power of Influence explores how artists are affected by external sources, with each piece presenting a direct dialogue with influences from the past and present.