Overture, Curtain, Lights

Monty Python, Mozart, the Mouse King, and even some Meat Loaf and Mel Brooks are on the bill for the 2022-2023 Kentucky performing arts season. Whether you appreciate comedy, drama, foot-tapping music or any and all in between, stages across the Commonwealth will offer shows for every taste and preference. Here’s a brief selection.

Sept. 23-25

l The Broken House

The Spotlight Playhouse, Berea

859.756.0011

thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Players Acting Troupe presents the story of Hannah, a sometimes lonely 10-year-old girl, who embarks on a mysterious time-jumping adventure.

Through Oct. 25

l Brad Brown

Comedy Magic Show

Barnwood Bravo Theater, Dry Ridge

859.903.9477

kellieshomestead.com

Comedian Brad Brown combines family-friendly humor and magic to entertain crowds around the world. Through Oct. 25, Brown takes the stage at the Barnwood Bravo Theater at Kellie’s Homestead Restaurant in Dry Ridge. Performances include escapes, comedy magic, and sleight of hand.

Oct. 9

l Chonda Pierce:

Live in Concert

The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg

606.886.2623 or 888.MAC.ARTS

macarts.com

Comedian, television hostess, author and actress Chonda Pierce has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. Known as the Queen of Clean, Pierce takes the Mountain Arts stage in October to share her life experiences with laughter and positivity.

Oct. 27-29

l The Rocky Horror Show

Playhouse in the Park, Murray

270.759.1752

playhousemurray.org

Toast again to meatloaf (or the late rockstar Meat Loaf, if you’re reminiscing about the original film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show) with the timeless off-beat classic that tells the tale of Brad and Janet as they seek refuge in Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s creepy mansion.

Oct. 20-30

l Young Frankenstein

Barn Lot Theater, Edmonton

270.432.BARN (2276)

barnlottheater.org

You’ve seen it on the big screen. Now head to south-central Kentucky to see the stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ hilarious “sequel” to the classic horror tale. The Barn Lot’s production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Nov. 5

l Churchill, Starring David Payne

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Bowling Green

270.904.1880

theskypac.com

Acclaimed British actor David Payne, who brought you An Evening with C.S. Lewis in 2021, returns to SKyPAC with a touching homage to Winston Churchill.

Nov. 13

Step Afrika!

Norton Center for the Arts, Danville

877.HIT.SHOW

nortoncenter.com

Step Afrika! presents award-winning percussive performances with its blended styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and South African dances, plus an array of contemporary dance and art forms.

Dec. 3-4

l The Lexington Ballet presents The Nutcracker

EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond

859.233.3925

lexingtonballet.org

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Christmas masterpiece. The Lexington Ballet brings to life the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen and, of course, Marie and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets.

Jan. 19

l On Your Feet!

The Carson Center, Paducah

270.450.4444

thecarsoncenter.org

This exhilarating musical follows the true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians best known for launching the popularity of Latin music in the 1990s.

Jan. 28, Feb. 4 + 11

l The Giver

Bomhard Theater, Louisville

502.584.7777

stageone.org

Stage One Family Theater brings to life Lois Lowry’s futuristic novel about a society that has tried to relieve its citizens of choices to ensure “sameness.”

Feb. 10-19

l The 39 Steps

Woodford Theatre, Versailles

859.873.0648

woodfordtheatre.com

What do you get when you combine Alfred Hitchcock, Monty Python and a spy novel? The answer is The 39 Steps. This stage production is a fast-paced whodunit perfect for anyone who loves the magic of theater.

Feb. 24 + 26

l Kentucky Opera’s Cinderella

Brown Theatre, Louisville

502.584.4500

kyopera.org

This rendition of the classic rags-to-riches tale, with music by Gioachino Rossini, is described as “bubbly, melodic, and hilarious.” Follow Cinderella’s journey as she defies her wicked stepfather and hateful stepsisters to win the heart of her prince.

March 2-4

l Louisville Ballet Spotlight Series: Women in Focus

Brown Theatre, Louisville

502.583.2623

louisvilleballet.org

The Louisville Ballet’s presentation of new works was created by a team of women-only choreographers—Ching Ching Wong and Andrea Schermoly—as well as set, costume and lighting designers. This production features work by the recipient of the Louisville Ballet 2023 Dysart Award, an annual honor presented to rising choreographers.

April 29

l The Power of Influence

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts

Center, Lexington

lexphil.org/the-power-of-influence

With works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Igor Stravinsky and others, The Power of Influence explores how artists are affected by external sources, with each piece presenting a direct dialogue with influences from the past and present.