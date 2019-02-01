Poetry: All Us Snowflakes

I am a snowflake, and so are you
And I am so glad that God/Nature made us this way
We are each created/conceived/brought into being/knitted together
from the most common, basic elements,
and then we tumble/hurtle/flurry/soar/float/cascade
through this world as
absolutely
unique
individuals
Our singular edges influence our paths
But they do only that—just influence
We are mostly just
falling
or evaporating
or gathering according to external forces so much greater than us—God’s will/Nature’s chemical reactions
And, whatever, we all do somehow convert
back into the common, most elemental matter of this world
For sure, I don’t know how it all works
Nobody does
But thank God/Nature that it does all work the way it does work
And thank God/Nature for the scientists and psalmists
who have done their best
to measure or discern
what can be known of that way
I am so thankful
that I am,
that you are,
that all us snowflakes are and
that God/Nature is the way
that God/Nature is
Amen
Eric Nance Woehler
Madisonville