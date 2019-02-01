Poetry: All Us Snowflakes

I am a snowflake, and so are you

And I am so glad that God/Nature made us this way

We are each created/conceived/brought into being/knitted together

from the most common, basic elements,

and then we tumble/hurtle/flurry/soar/float/cascade

through this world as

absolutely

unique

individuals

Our singular edges influence our paths

But they do only that—just influence

We are mostly just

falling

or evaporating

or gathering according to external forces so much greater than us—God’s will/Nature’s chemical reactions

And, whatever, we all do somehow convert

back into the common, most elemental matter of this world

For sure, I don’t know how it all works

Nobody does

But thank God/Nature that it does all work the way it does work

And thank God/Nature for the scientists and psalmists

who have done their best

to measure or discern

what can be known of that way

I am so thankful

that I am,

that you are,

that all us snowflakes are and

that God/Nature is the way

that God/Nature is

Amen

Eric Nance Woehler

Madisonville