Poetry: All Us Snowflakes

by

I am a snowflake, and so are you

And I am so glad that God/Nature made us this way

We are each created/conceived/brought into being/knitted together 

from the most common, basic elements, 

and then we tumble/hurtle/flurry/soar/float/cascade 

through this world as 

absolutely 

unique 

individuals

Our singular edges influence our paths 

But they do only that—just influence

We are mostly just 

falling 

or evaporating 

or gathering according to external forces so much greater than us—God’s will/Nature’s chemical reactions 

And, whatever, we all do somehow convert 

back into the common, most elemental matter of this world

For sure, I don’t know how it all works

Nobody does

But thank God/Nature that it does all work the way it does work 

And thank God/Nature for the scientists and psalmists 

who have done their best 

to measure or discern 

what can be known of that way

I am so thankful

that I am, 

that you are, 

that all us snowflakes are and 

that God/Nature is the way 

that God/Nature is

Amen

Eric Nance Woehler

Madisonville