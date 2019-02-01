Poetry: No Man’s Land

“This is my best regards to you

I have started for the kiser

dont you think I havnt”

— postcard from Great Uncle Lester

One day he was husking the corn,

feeding the greedy, muddy pigs,

plowing with mules the steep and rocky

hillsides of Pike County, Kentucky,

calling gee for right, haw for left,

and whoa, damn you, whoa,

to make everything slow down,

the next day halfway around the world

in Paris with the prostitutes of Pigalle,

his fellow soldiers from Detroit,

Chicago digging at him, to unearth

his puzzlement, his mountain dialect.

Where you from, soldier? Pike County.

That ain’t no place. I mean what town?

But how do you say you’re from somewhere

when you were born at home on a farm?

The next day mired in confused

trough trenches of muddy slop,

fields plowed and furrowed

with harrowing shells, scattered husks

of what was left of his friends,

the next day back in Pike County

slopping the hogs, begging the world

to stop whirling so fast, dizzy

from the ride, thinking wait a minute,

wait a minute, whoa, damn you, whoa.

Dorothy Sutton

Richmond