Poetry: Recipe

To grow a southern belle,
you must combine equal parts
sass, will of iron, and languid tongue
that drawls and pricks the ear for attention.
Mix in both lace and denim,
fold in a perfected giggle
and a flirtatious smile.
Bake at 350–
you know, the temperature of a July afternoon–
and set aside to cool down–
you know, like when you decided to argue
about whether or not college ball was better than professional
or if your mama’s sweet tea was better than hers
or if Florida is actually included in the south
because it is really just tourists and God’s waiting room.
Serve with lemonade on a back porch.
Katherine Hager
Brandenburg