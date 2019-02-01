Poetry: Recipe

To grow a southern belle,

you must combine equal parts

sass, will of iron, and languid tongue

that drawls and pricks the ear for attention.

Mix in both lace and denim,

fold in a perfected giggle

and a flirtatious smile.

Bake at 350–

you know, the temperature of a July afternoon–

and set aside to cool down–

you know, like when you decided to argue

about whether or not college ball was better than professional

or if your mama’s sweet tea was better than hers

or if Florida is actually included in the south

because it is really just tourists and God’s waiting room.

Serve with lemonade on a back porch.

Katherine Hager

Brandenburg