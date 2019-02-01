Poetry: Recipe

by

To grow a southern belle, 

you must combine equal parts 

sass, will of iron, and languid tongue 

that drawls and pricks the ear for attention. 

Mix in both lace and denim, 

fold in a perfected giggle 

and a flirtatious smile. 

Bake at 350– 

you know, the temperature of a July afternoon–

and set aside to cool down–

you know, like when you decided to argue 

about whether or not college ball was better than professional 

or if your mama’s sweet tea was better than hers 

or if Florida is actually included in the south 

because it is really just tourists and God’s waiting room. 

Serve with lemonade on a back porch. 

Katherine Hager

Brandenburg