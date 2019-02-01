Poetry: Winter Beeches

(Connections)

I wonder why the leaves of beech

Hold fast much longer than the rest?

When winter sweeps across the hills

And oak and maple are undressed,

When all the wood’s an empty place,

And Life’s moved on to warmer climes,

How is it beech and leaf retain

What all the others left behind?

These dry leaves serve no purpose now

That I can see in passing by;

Yet they remain persistently

Connected by some deeper tie.

Is it the tree that’s holding on,

As if it can’t abide the loss,

And so secures a stouter grip

To keep them all from drifting off?

Or is it leaves that won’t let go?

Too stubborn in their aged ways

To step aside, and so defer

Their own demise a few more days.

Or is it something else besides —

Some wordless tryst beneath the flow

That marries life to life in ways

Undaunted by the undertow …?

Their season’s come and gone, that’s so;

For Nature’s not to be denied.

And yet these rattling leaves confess

A hunger not yet satisfied

By any reasons men contrive

To say, “It’s this, and nothing more,”

That lifts our gaze beyond our selves

To what it is we’re reaching for.

Ron O’Brien

Amburgey (Knott County)