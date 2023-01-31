“Don’t take or make a photograph,”

the instructor says. “Receive it.”

I am thinking about gifts,

how we have to be taught to see them,

these rocks under our bare feet,

gifts of the earth to ground us.

We have to be taught to understand

that readiness, yours and mine, is all,

taught to accept the gift, to open

as the flower to the blessed bee,

to let the gift bring forth our gifts,

as the kind wife folded her endless linen cloth,

her kind husband counting his everlasting coins.

We have to be taught to say thanks

and mean it, taught to praise

with our voices and eyes and souls

the rich offering that is life,

that is the world of wild geese calling,

the world that offers itself to our imaginations,

as the rising light fingers the dune,

wakens the water.

We have only to raise our faces,

stretch out our hands.

Libby Falk Jones, Berea, KY