I remember lying between

rows of potatoes and tomatoes

listening to the sound

of my grandfather

dragging his hoe

with expertise

through the dark earth

a little way away

I knew the tomatoes

would be canned

placed on thin shelves

in a dark room

where the pump

pulled sulfur riddled

well water

into our home

the cold would come

hard earth, bare trees

I could go back

to those cans

taste the summer sun

grown up

from a giving earth

that I have, now

to some, forsaken

there’s nothing

that anyone can do

in a room with formulas

to replicate

that taste

Patrick Johnson, Morehead