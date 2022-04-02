× Expand Print

“In Kentucky, stories are the lanterns of humanity, drawing us together and guiding us across time and place.” (From “Celebrating 50 Years of Telling Kentucky’s Story,” a film on the Kentucky Humanities website in honor of this milestone year)

The year was 1972. Under the auspices of the National Endowment for the Humanities program, a little office on the campus of the University of Kentucky became the first home for Kentucky Humanities. Complete with state-of-the-art equipment that included a typewriter, telephone and mimeograph machine, the state organization launched its mission to help tell the Commonwealth’s “stories” across cultural, intellectual, artistic and historical perspectives.

Initially, Kentucky Humanities distributed solely grant money to local organizations and communities. But over the next five decades, the technology evolved, its headquarters moved, and its role expanded to offer more than just grant dollars.

Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities executive director, said the mission hasn’t changed. “The goals at that time were, frankly, pretty much the same as we practice today—to celebrate the humanities in all of its many forms,” he said.

From speakers bureaus, to reading programs, to small-group discussions, to traveling museum exhibits, Kentucky Humanities has invested more than $16 million in public programs in all of the Commonwealth’s 120 counties.

“By the arrival of the 21st century, Kentucky Humanities had found so many diverse and exciting ways to bring Kentuckians together: The printed page. The classroom. The public stage. The film screen. The intimate discussion group. And grand events.”

Need an expert on race and diversity to address your group? Maybe a dramatist portraying Henry Clay to speak to your classroom? Through the Kentucky Humanities’ Speakers Bureau and Kentucky Chautauqua, nearly 200 speakers and performers can bring the state’s past, present and future to life.

Do you want to create lifelong readers in your classroom or community? Prime Time Family Reading Time brings children and their families together not only to improve literacy, but also to “reinforce the role of family as a major social and economic unit.”

Want your high school students to learn more about their responsibilities as a citizen? “Vote Worthy” is a series of podcasts designed to form “an appreciation of America’s democratic process.”

“So, we’re doing a lot of different things, going in a lot of different directions, but that’s how we serve the state,” said Kathleen Pool, Kentucky Humanities’ associate director. “The humanities is the arts. It’s literature. It’s philosophy. It’s anthropology. It’s religious studies. It’s everything.”

This independent nonprofit crosses all political ideologies by bringing in scholars, writers, artists and more to participate in programs aimed at sparking discussion about what’s important to Kentuckians.

“That’s a strong suit of ours—where we bring people together,” Goodman said. “People can sit down and have a discussion about an issue that they don’t all agree on but can come to, not necessarily a conclusion, but to shed some light where light needs to be, and where some exposure needs to be given to a certain issue.”

“But while technology has changed, what hasn’t changed is Kentucky Humanities’ mission to create pathways of inspiration and knowledge, to give voice to people of all ages across the Commonwealth, to follow their own lanterns of inspiration, knowledge, curiosity, imagination and public involvement.”

To celebrate its golden anniversary, activities and events throughout Kentucky are planned, with a major regional event in each of the Commonwealth’s six congressional districts. “We’re bringing the humanities to people where they are,” Pool said.

Journalist David Brooks kicked off the first regional event on Feb. 8 with a virtual discussion, “Democracy and the Informed Citizen,” at the University of Pikeville (watch the discussion at youtube.com/watch?v=wWdkc6wfczc&t=12s). The New York Times columnist and television news commentator discussed the role of humanities and journalism in today’s political climate.

The remaining five events will be held at venues across the state and feature authors, musicians, scholars, chefs and astronauts.

• • •

In addition to the regional events, Kentucky Humanities produces “50 Faces of the Humanities” each week featuring a Kentuckian who, in a brief video, shares his or her story on the importance of the humanities. The videos can be found on the organization’s website, kyhumanities.org, and all of its social media channels.

The website also features an eight-minute video, “Celebrating 50 Years of Telling Kentucky’s Story,” and a link to “Instagram Takeover,” where college students share “humanities happenings” at their college or university.

“We thank Kentuckians, themselves, whose resources, time, ideas and knowledge enabled Kentucky Humanities to dream big, to spark thought and imagination, to remind us of what it means to be a Kentuckian, a citizen and a human being.”

Kentucky Humanities 50th Anniversary Schedule of Regional Events

All the events are free of charge, but registration is required. Go to kyhumanities.org to register.

Laureates Out Loud

Features Joy Harjo and Crystal Wilkinson

April 23, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights

United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson come together to discuss social justice, inclusion and storytelling through poetry.

New Grass in the Bluegrass

Features Sam Bush and Michael Johnathon

June 7, 7 p.m.

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Owensboro

Bowling Green native Sam Bush, known as the “Father of New Grass,” joins WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour host Michael Johnathon to discuss storytelling through song and the impact of music on a particular region, the Commonwealth, and the country at large.

Harmonizing Stories

Features Linkin’ Bridge and Aminata Cairo

July 15, 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Branch

Louisville Free Public Library

Louisville’s own Linkin’ Bridge teams up with humanities scholar and storyteller Aminata Cairo to discuss stories through song and the lessons we learn from each other’s stories in a world often fraught with division.

Recipes from the River

Features Chefs Regina Charboneau, Sara Bradley, Phillip Ashley Rix and John Varanese

Sept. 17, 10 a.m.

Paducah Convention & Expo Center

Four esteemed chefs will demonstrate their favorite “river recipes” and relate the stories behind the food and how cuisine can be a unifying and defining aspect of any culture. Attendees will get to sample food and purchase culinary-related items from each chef.

Mission: Humanities

Features Dr. Story Musgrave and Kris Kimel

Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.

University of Kentucky, Lexington

NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave and Space Tango co-founder Kris Kimel come together to discuss Musgrave’s illustrious career and life experiences as well as the trajectory of the space program across the years, where it is now, and where it’s heading, especially considering Space Tango’s Humanity in Deep Space initiatives.