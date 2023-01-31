The Long March of Your Absence

by

Spring is cool here     

Holding its breath I guess         

The sky slowly turns blue             

Aching for exhale  

Daffodils flurry the yard     

Nod their yellow kindness         

I think I lost kindness this year             

Is there a spell for reawakening?  

Yesterday a wren strutted the windowsill     

Then tapped the shuttered glass         

In some sort of Morse code I didn’t understand             

What is the sign for forgiveness?  

Last night the voice went dry     

Gritty sand clogging my throat         

Chia seeds swelling in gelatinous glee             

Can silence be measured?

Outside the buildings have all gone to bed     

Even the stars have widowed the moon         

While I clock the dawdled minutes             

How hollow is want? 

This morning someone left a plant at my door     

Its green offer soothing my soggy heart               

I gently placed it near a sunny window             

Both of us bowing toward the light       

Sylvia Ahrens, Lexington

An earlier version of this poem was written as part of the Lexington Poetry Month in June event and appears on that website.