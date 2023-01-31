The Long March of Your Absence

Spring is cool here

Holding its breath I guess

The sky slowly turns blue

Aching for exhale

Daffodils flurry the yard

Nod their yellow kindness

I think I lost kindness this year

Is there a spell for reawakening?

Yesterday a wren strutted the windowsill

Then tapped the shuttered glass

In some sort of Morse code I didn’t understand

What is the sign for forgiveness?

Last night the voice went dry

Gritty sand clogging my throat

Chia seeds swelling in gelatinous glee

Can silence be measured?

Outside the buildings have all gone to bed

Even the stars have widowed the moon

While I clock the dawdled minutes

How hollow is want?

This morning someone left a plant at my door

Its green offer soothing my soggy heart

I gently placed it near a sunny window

Both of us bowing toward the light

Sylvia Ahrens, Lexington

An earlier version of this poem was written as part of the Lexington Poetry Month in June event and appears on that website.