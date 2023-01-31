on old route 40

where the road

winds up the hills

and curves kiss

the rocky creek beds

a house sat in the nook

an old wealthy valley

of Oil Springs

two stories

hand carved wooden shutters

a broad concrete porch

with iron columns

I remember the tacky windchimes

Swinging and twisting in the wind

wild colors and shells become a blur

they were odd and out of place

swaying about

he told me he got them

from a woman who

he called a peddler

she sold

for a sandwich

Pall Malls

and gas

for the road

he always felt the need

to bring home whatever

odds and ends were offered

he’d say

“they belong to someone

they just needed to get

where they are going

maybe to find their person

or waiting to be found”

I think he hung them there

on his porch

in case she ever came

back around

she’d feel like

she was finding her way

home

we called them whirly-gigs

I wonder

where she is now

Courtney Music, Morehead