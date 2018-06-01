Presenting Noted Kentuckians

To say that the Frankfort Cemetery is steeped in history and tradition would be a gross understatement. Located on its revered grounds are the final resting places of governors, politicians, artists, suffragettes, pastors, veterans and perhaps most notably, Daniel and Rebecca Boone. Countless visitors flock to the Frankfort Cemetery each year to visit the gravesite of “The First Kentuckian” and marvel at the incredible view of the Kentucky River and State Capitol building below.

Maintaining the rich history of the cemetery as well as keeping the grounds in pristine condition is neither an easy nor an inexpensive task. While the Frankfort Cemetery is open to the public, it is privately owned and, therefore, not fiscally maintained by the Commonwealth. In the past year, the Board of Trustees and Frankfort Cemetery staff embarked on a campaign to improve the grounds and bring new life to the historic Rose Chapel built in 1890. Spearheaded by President Patty Norris Peavler, the campaign has been successful in raising funds to add heating, air conditioning and electricity to this marvelous building.

In conjunction with Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Frankfort Cemetery has hosted two Chautauqua performances in the Rose Chapel. In March, Kevin Hardesty gave a riveting performance of Daniel Boone. Hearing Hardesty recount the many adventures of the brave and forceful frontiersman, one could not help but feel the passion and intensity of Boone’s love for his family, his people and his homeland.

“What an honor to perform Daniel Boone in the Chapel, only steps from the hallowed ground of his gravesite,” Hardesty said. “Along with Boonesborough, this was my favorite spot to tell his story.”

× Expand Daniel Boone2 Kevin Hardesty as Daniel Boone at Boone’s gravesite

In April, guests were greeted with a hearty “Amen” by “Kentucky’s Great Statesman,” Henry Clay. Mere yards from the final resting place of Clay’s son, Henry Clay Jr., George McGee described Clay’s upbringing, political life, family life, and even touched on those who opposed him. With assistance from audience members, McGee re-enacted Clay’s infamous duels and conveyed the sincere love for Kentucky Clay most certainly had. “To see Henry Clay personified kneeling at his son’s grave gave me chills,” said Sara Garner, office administrator of the Frankfort Cemetery.

× Expand Henry Clay2 “Leave me, take care of yourselves. Take these Pistols to my father and tell him I have done all I can with them and return them to him.” — Henry Clay, Jr. to his men at the Battle of Buena Vista upon his death, Feb. 23, 1847

More Chautauqua performances are anticipated at the Frankfort Cemetery, with Betsy B. Smith portraying Jemima Boone scheduled for late June or early July. Contact the cemetery office at (502) 227-2403 for more information. As part of Chautauqua’s mission of “Telling Kentucky’s Story,” it seems only right to have these notable Kentuckians share their stories from where they or their families are now laid to rest.

Contributions are still being accepted to assist with ongoing costs as well as additional phases of renovations to the Rose Chapel. Checks can be made payable to The Frankfort Cemetery and sent to 215 East Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601.