Ancient Culture and Natural Beauty

For lovers of nature and history, there’s a scenic though sometimes overlooked spot in far western Kentucky steeped in both. It lies just outside the town of Wickliffe, three miles from the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

Wickliffe, sometimes known as the birthplace of the Mighty Mississippi because it is joined by the Ohio River near the town’s location, is renowned as the site of Fort Jefferson, an important outpost during both the American Revolution and the Civil War. But the most popular destination in the area is the famed Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site at 94 Green Street.

“Wickliffe Mounds is a prehistoric site linked to the Mississippian culture, which once flourished in the area,” said park manager Carla Hildebrand. “It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and recognized as a Kentucky Archaeological Landmark.”

The Ballard County park contains a great deal of history, and many interesting activities await visitors. The Wickliffe Mounds site is part of the Great River Road National Scenic Byway and the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Route. The park provides hikers an abundance of natural scenery to admire and the opportunity to watch the foliage change during spring, summer and fall. It is open April through mid-November, with fall and winter visits by appointment.

• • •

The highlight of a visit to Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site is the ancient mounds left behind by the peoples of the Mississippian culture. They are the remnants of a Native American village that once stood on the site and thrived in the area from 1100 to 1350 A.D.

During that time, the Mississippian people built earthen mounds around a central plaza overlooking the Mississippi River. Centuries after the site’s abandonment, it is a treasure of important information about the ancient peoples who once inhabited the land and the abundant wildlife that thrived there.

Wickliffe was an important ceremonial and administrative center in the Mississippian culture. At its peak, the population probably reached into the hundreds. The site is dominated by two large platform mounds. At least eight smaller mounds are scattered around a central area.

The area’s agriculture centered around maize, which was stored and helped support the overall society. The social hierarchy was ruled by a hereditary chief.

It is believed that abandonment of the site began around 1350, as the population slowly relocated several miles northeast. Excavation of the site began around 1913 and continued sporadically for years. In 1932, Fain W. King, an amateur archaeologist and artifact collector, helped launch large-scale excavations of the center portions of three mounds.

The historic site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. In 2004, it became the 11th State Historical Site of Kentucky and came under control of the Kentucky State Parks.

• • •

Along with the impressive and intriguing mounds, visitors can view the excavated treasures in the site’s museum—pottery, stone tools, artifacts and artwork showcasing the Mississippians and the history of Native American tribes in Kentucky. Examining the shell-tempered clay with elaborate designs and decorations, visitors can get an idea of the everyday lives of the area’s ancient inhabitants.

The ancient culture used stone, shell and bone tools and lived in permanent homes made of wattle and daub, built by using branches or river reeds that then were covered with clay and straw.

With no modern technology, the Natives also built the flat-topped platform-style mounds.

The museum presents a view of an excavated mound with archaeological features, site artifacts and a mural depicting the ancient culture that once lived there.

The mounds first were explored in relatively recent times. In 1888, surveyor Robert Loughbridge mapped the mounds for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. From 1895-1932, the site was owned by the Wisconsin Chair Company. In the 1980s, it came under control of Murray State University in Murray and remained in MSU’s care until it was designated as a State Historic Site.

The largest of the mounds, the Ceremonial Mound, was the location of ceremonial structures. It would have been the political and religious center of the community. The bluff area from the top of this mound presents a spectacular view of the area.

“Throughout the season, the park hosts numerous activities,” Hildebrand said. “Included are hands-on displays, events, demonstrations and educational programs. The park opens April 1, and activities soon kick off with a natural environment event. Then in September, we host our popular Archaeology Day in conjunction with Kentucky Archaeology Month, though specifics for these events have not yet been finalized” for 2023.

• • •

Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site offers choice spots for birdwatchers to pursue their favorite hobby. They are encouraged to visit the bluff picnic area, the Woods Walk Trail, and the Ceremonial Mound. A local favorite for birders is the pileated woodpecker, most active during the morning hours as its cackle rings throughout the park.

Other favorites are the great blue heron, cattle egret, killdeer, red-winged blackbird and belted kingfisher. Early spring and late fall/early winter are the best times to catch sight of Canada geese. Many other colorful feathers can be seen, thrilling the avid watcher and other interested visitors.

Resident woodland birds include the turkey, yellow-billed cuckoo, great horned owl and eastern screech owl.

To help point bird lovers in the right direction and keep track of their sightings, birding pamphlets and checklists are available at the park’s welcome center.

Whether on the lookout for birds or soaking up nature’s bounty, visitors can enjoy a walk through the woods on a 200-yard loop trail that offers views of in-season wildflowers, wildlife and trees. The Mississippi River is just across the highway from the park and can be viewed from the vantage points of where the Natives fished and the forest in which they hunted. If you’re lucky, you may discover an arrowhead.

After a leisurely exploration of nature, visitors can stop for lunch or a snack at a picnic table located in the tranquil bluff area. More tables and a shelter can be found in the paid-admission area of the site.

At the park gift shop, visitors may purchase books, souvenirs, pottery, baskets and other treasures to remind them of their visit.

Admission fees are reasonable and help maintain the park.

“For those who wish to stay overnight, there is camping at the Columbus-Belmont [State Park], 18 miles south,” Hildebrand said. Hotels are available nearby, and Paducah is a 30-minute drive.

Visitors may enjoy the local fare at several mom-and-pop diners in Wickliffe and the surrounding area. Among the most popular stops in town are the Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ, Mike’s Place and Crossroads Café & Deli.

Hildebrand invites all to see what life was like in another time and enjoy the natural surroundings at Wickliffe State Historic Site.

For specific dates and information on Wickliffe State Historic Site’s events and festivities, contact Park Manager Carla Hildebrand at 270.335.3681 or carla.hildebrand@ky.gov.

Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site

94 Green Street, Wickliffe

270.335.3681

parks.ky.gov/wickliffe/parks/historic/wickliffe-mounds-state-historic-site

Open April 1 through mid-November, then open by appointment only.

Admission:

$6 for adults

$5 for seniors (ages 62 and up)

$4 for children (ages 5-15)

$3 for active-duty military members.

For groups of 10 or more, please call to schedule a visit. Please call the park office for questions regarding the pet policy.