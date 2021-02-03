Penned 2021: Poetry

Green Soup (Halloween Night 2020)

Tabitha Dial, Lexington

From a quiet keeping-space,

I promise my motherghost

to create meals and music.

Even if from

dry bones and tangled memories,

my vow as I unstem kale and spinach,

add it to the copperlined pot with green onion, cilantro,

yukon golds and snap peas.

Remember when I made your favorite soup

last year? I caramelize the onions and recall

that patient pot.

I’ve spent almost 2 hours at the stove, there’s

only a little more: the garlic and ginger

sizzle in the pan, then slide into the pot. Another 10 minutes.

I add the broth, taste. I follow the recipe,

as one day I’ll follow you. Blend in batches,

return to pot, simmer, flavor with lemon juice,

white vinegar, salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder,

and the sound of your name.

What They Want to Hear

ky li, Louisville

Mother was born where the mountains dip their toes

into the Kentucky River, where grass that is emerald

has been christened blue, vowels sound in twos & locals

preach an alloy of the Golden Rule — say unto others

as you would have them say unto you. I first learned this

when they smothered the funeral parlor in roses for Granny.

A spray of Forever Young tried to squeeze her wilted body

from the open casket; her face resembled a pale reduction

of chicken stock. One mourner said, Don’t she look nice?

to which my six-year-old mouth said, No, she looks dead!

Mother smiled through teeth kept white with salt, bent down

to my level & whispered, always tell folk what they want to hear.

I found my way through nyloned legs & polyester pants

to a back room & the almost-honest smell of formaldehyde.

Candles

Christopher McCurry, Lexington

I woke to no light.

None of the switches or knobs

worked.

They worked but had no purpose.

They could no longer create fire.

I ate at the bar at a Waffle House.

An old man tapped his cup for more

coffee.

This was a front-row seat to small

dramas:

pregnancy, addiction, old age’s

lonesome

exploitation of public dining. In the

afternoon,

a butterfly scared the shit out of me

by landing on my steering wheel

when I stopped for an Ale-8.

I could have gotten cash back

to give to a young guy holding a sign

that said he was hungry and homeless

but I forgot and thought why don’t

the signs ever say I’m thirsty.

At the Goodwill I was asked if I knew

about the rip in the neck of the shirt

I wanted. What I would give to be

a dog when my father arrives for his

birthday party. Not the dog’s birthday,

my father’s. But really either way.

It rains like only a sky

used to sacrifice can.

It storms.

Doxology

Adele Green, Lexington

I.

We are the cloudless sky.

The unadorned horizon.

We are the snow drifts. The riptides.

We are the bird and flower coupled

in fragile communion.

We are the curdled water and

leavened wind that collide to

displace a generation of memories.

We are the heaving heat that builds

an altar of ember and ash.

II.

We are birthed in our protest shroud.

Our skill cleaved. Bones brutalized.

Our organs bruised to ripe pulp.

Our spine wrested. Neck wrenched.

Grief is our marrow.

III.

Pestilence shadows us.

Immunity’s ancient mysteries flood

our swollen lungs.

Contagion pools in the stagnant

well of our chest.

Blood rejects oxygen. Fear chills us.

We cannot breathe.

IV.

Darkness seizes us and our glowing

galaxy fades.

Where is the pilgrim. The pioneer.

The preacher.

They reached the glorious mountaintop.

They crossed the bridge to freedom

and justice.

They march through our sleepless

dreams of death by gun and

disappeared children.

V.

Orphaned by a poverty of spirit

that evicts

Dignity and decency.

Locks the school door, but teaches

hate.

Hides the ballot.

Bullies the uncounted and uncovered.

VI.

Suffering is not a melody.

It is a dirge; the low, thunderous

anthem of a noble life.

A prayerful heart is the lyric.

History is our hymnal and love our

common chord.

Kneel in hope.

Stand in faith.

Copperhead

Denton Loving, Speedwell, TN

Loving has lived in Kentucky, and his family has lived in the Commonwealth since the 1780s. Loving’s work often is about Kentucky and the larger Appalachian region.

Dead: the copperhead

that slipped down the ridge

in summer’s elongated dusk

to forage small prey

and taste cool creek. And me,

racing against the sun

on its path beyond the mountains

to end my task mowing tall grass

between apples, pears and peaches.

Before the snake, I had been looking

without resentment at the day

well spent, a day devoted

to necessary labor. Later, memory

of cold blood spilled on steel blades

lingered in the night air

like honeysuckle and regret.

The Problem with Home

Kelsey Magnine, Louisville

It’s a blurry sight, gazing across rolling landscapes and admiring similar variations of grasses upon the plains.

Planes taking you into the cold night on adventures you dreamed about in your worn-in sheets, meeting warm faces you already feel like you know.

No stone unturned, no clock unwound, connecting with a more complex version of yourself as you take on the impressions of others you meet there.

Their stories illuminating the deeply rooted, cold-hard truths pinned to our hearts and immortal scars we have etched on our souls.

Soles of our feet aching for the kind of rest we only know deep within, letting go when we float into a place of true safety and peace.

Piece together little bits of this and that from here and there into a medley of nostalgia coming on like a sixth sense.

Scents of unlikely elements, bringing pleasure and stopping our heartbeats, briefly remembering who we really are.

Our memories tethered to habits and tendencies we’re trying hard to change like the garments we wear.

Where the buds that grow from those roots are undeniably, overwhelmingly irreplaceable, despite the vast array of emotions that flood in like the tide.

Tied to it forever, yes, this is the problem with home.

Antimatter

Sarah Mccarty-Jackson, Louisville

If you are the sweet-stung smell of a

half-rotted walnut,

let me be the walnut leaves’ freckle as

we dissolve our cell walls into winter.

You are like eye floaters casting tiny

shadows on my retina: your face

scuttles away when I try to see you in

my memory. I have measured how far

your fibers can swim: from mudbank

to mudbank. All the way across the

river. If I try not to see you, you

static my sky.

If I look away, you sink and drown,

piece by swollen piece.

Let you and me be the sum of falcon

and talon after it rips

a fieldmouse from her furrow. The

tearing sound of fur from skin is

the same

as the sound of prey stripped from

prairie grass:

If you are the oooh that slips from a

telephone wire into space’s

troposphere, let me be the electrons

that carry you like a woman

carries a body inside her womb even

after it’s gone still: She carries

it with her one stilled heartbeat at a

time. Let her be the matter

that cannot be created or destroyed.

Burial Grounds

Katie Hughbanks, Louisville

In a capital city fraught with history

rest plots of mystery, of misery

where dead men and women lie in state

in a state

of inequity.

Up a white hill,

overlooking Kentucky River and

the white Capitol building,

Old Frankfort Cemetery glistens

with pearly golden sunlight that

gleams on polished marble.

Elaborate statues and monoliths of

seventeen governors in this hallowed

ground.

One vice president.

Neat rows of deathly elegance.

Even the birds here sing symphonically.

Two miles and a world away,

Green Hill Cemetery waits.

Grizzling cars pass by the adjacent

highway,

sputtering exhaust with thrumming

motors

that might be mistaken as cries for

the dead.

Headstones of former slaves tilt

sideways

like unsteady lines of lynched men.

A faded memorial for colored soldiers

protrudes above disheveled scrub

bushes.

How we treat the dead

bespeaks their value,

yes?

Perhaps

burial grounds are only

for the living.