Heart Food

This is the kitchen

where Aunt Della gave me dreams

and placed a yellow baby chick in my hands

while it rained hard outside and we always caught

the sky’s water in the old rain barrel with

a tiny black kitten stranded below its staves.

This is the kitchen

where we gathered around the thrashing table

for Christmas meals, desserts and fireplace stories

from wrinkled lips that held wooden pipes tightly packed

with black Kentucky tobacco that fed our family

and started wars while it filled the elders’ lungs.

This is the kitchen

where we smelled yeast bread baking

that warmed our growing child hearts and grateful spirits

with spiced jam cakes and ingredients from the land,

black walnuts, wheat flour, molasses, butter from the cow,

the taste fresh with sugary caramel icing.

This is the kitchen

where high back chairs were caned and woven

into the texture of our always connected and winding lives

and where even on holidays sweet Uncle Bob never spoke a word

because the sounds of the great war followed him home

so we sat below him on the floor quietly listening to his hurt.

2024 Winning Submission for Penned: Poetry