Like This Mason Jar of Dirt on My Shelf

I once packed a mason jar of soil

from my parents’ yard to Oklahoma.

I was seven months pregnant,

and it was the last time

I’d visit Kentucky before the

birth of my first child.

I sat that jar on a shelf in my kitchen

right beside the door

where I’d see it every time

I left the house.

Sometimes, I’d open the lid

and run it through my fingers,

busting clumps into fine silk

the soft shade of brown

always beneath my feet as a child,

always on my mind then,

carrying me back to

those hills where I was born.

The very dirt my daddy

plowed up each year to grow a garden,

the very dirt I had mixed into mud

and rubbed all over my body.

Home pulled harder at my heart

the bigger my belly grew.

I intended to place my jar

in the delivery room

beneath my bed,

beneath me,

beneath my baby,

so he would be born over Kentucky soil.

I kept grasping for ways to

pull Kentucky back to me,

to piece it into every nook of my life

the way Mamaw stitched tattered clothes into quilts.

The way she would turn scraps

into Sunday meals flipping hot

pones of cornbread from a cast iron

skillet to fill our bellies.

When I went into labor,

we panicked,

and forgot the jar

on the shelf in the kitchen

right beside the door.

I thought about it later,

after he was born.

My son, an Okie, not a Kentuckian.

A different homeland than my own.

I wept a mournful ballad of tears.

We moved back to Kentucky when he was three.

He looked at me and asked, “Mama, where’s the wind?”

The wind in his bones as the hills are in mine.

But years later, I see Kentucky is in his roots.

I realize it works its way into his veins

because his blood is my blood.

I still have my mason jar of soil

on a bookshelf in the bedroom.

