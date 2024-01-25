One Small Hour in Autumn

In time these waters headed westward,

Down off overcut overmined mountains

Then through deep gorges and steep knobs

Into a limestone land of largesse

Where winds bear woodsmoke like incense;

A land of a billion years changing.

I come to search out the shape of insight

In a modest creek that swims slowly

Under an October skylight. I crush

Underfoot wild mint, savor the scent.

Minnows flee to safety, crayfish crawl

Under slate rock. From a mulberry bush

Along the fencerow a hermit thrush sings

Gold in praise of beauty and maroon fruit.

Here children used to play; perhaps no more.

From branches of a blue ash in the blue

Distance, a flock of crows crow

Over coffee after breakfast, full-throated

In mocking my strange inability to fly.

In the pasture five Black Angus focus

And bow to the blessing of dark loam.

O, no more must I shun the inherent

Debt of stewardship to this ground.

I look in the mirror of water, consider

My full reflection; and I begin to think

God, gazing into a similar stream,

Determined a final plan for man’s image.

Clumps of fallen leaves float past, modeling

Wounded ducks drinking into death:

For the living it’s always death and decay

But the stones stay; and this creek flows

Away from and toward, ever away from

And toward all things transit and eternal.

2024 Winning Submission for Penned: Poetry