you remind me of

the way the wind

touches a face

so dark that light

has no choice but

to pinhole through

like cracks in the

floorboards of an old

farmhouse and yet

all that night has

nowhere to go

so it stays in your

eyes, your high cheek

bones, the lips i’ve kissed

a thousand times but never

put the words together

to say i knew you

when you were someone

else

long before we touched

and let go

2024 Winning Submission for Penned: Poetry