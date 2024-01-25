For now, I can live face down,

pants unbuttoned, ass exposed,

nurses and doctors scurrying about,

discussing the song on the radio,

how it reminds them of a tv show

now off the air, and I guess I can

even live through “Rate your pain

on a scale of 1-10” and

“What’s your date of birth?”

As the needle plunges into my spine,

I can live knowing my wings

are vestigial and no one believes

I can hear them flap when I lie like this

on a table or when I lie like this: I feel fine.

And I can live knowing I’ll leave

this world I’ve stumbled through,

often lost in something or someone.

I’ll leave like sherbet melting.

I’ll leave like a match fizzling out.

But I can’t bear the thought that the words

I’ve found to make light of the dark

won’t leave a mark more lasting

than a dent on a dead man’s pillow.

2024 Winning Submission for Penned: Poetry