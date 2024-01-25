We Went to the Lake And Danced With Only Our Arms

I.

I turned around to leave and the house

sealed up.

I meant my husband.

I meant his wife. I meant to take the dry

clothes off the line at the end of the day

but there they all are still waving

months later

little tattered flags of

a summer I can’t remember

for all this cold

for the refrigerator door left open all night

and the bottles and jars looking out

into the moonless kitchen,

no stars at all to wish on.

II.

Everything

even my daughter carving a pumpkin

is a lesson on gardening.

How after I washed the seeds.

I dried the seeds on a kitchen towel.

I pecked them off

all but a few that were stuck.

I went to the porch and whipped the towel

over the freshly turned garden dirt.

In a year I’ll wonder

where did those pumpkins came from?

III.

And then sometimes,

as if to air himself out,

my husband opens all his

windows,

all his doors.

I closed my eyes

and my arms,

as if they are their own things,

flew up into trees and swung

back and forth

back and forth.

2024 Finalist Submission for Penned: Poetry