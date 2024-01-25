Weather Report, Personally

Poets are always taking the weather so personally. They’re always sticking their emotions in things that have no emotion. J.D. Salinger

The moon got lost last night

But the thick black knew where we lived

Sending fingers of rain tapping glass

Like a needy corpse demanding heartbeat

The wind picked up the tempo

Rattling the roof like a wild tambourine

Then wailing and howling an unearthly song

Not recorded in our listening lexicon

Sleep became a thorny restless beast

Snuffling around our thumped pillows

Flipping side to side like a dizzy coin

The damp a weighted blanket of what ifs

We worried the world’s abrupt conclusion

Books, favorite teapot, our beloved hills lost to deluge

Words of kindness still lodged in our throats

Love’s gold not freely spent

While on our knees, dawn’s glory snuck in

Crept over the horizon like a thief

Another birthday

A sliver of God

(An earlier version of this poem appeared on a past Lexington Poetry Month/Workhorse

website.)

2024 Finalist Submission for Penned: Poetry