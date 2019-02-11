The Spirit of Valentine’s Day

If your Valentine’s Day celebration involves a glass or two of Kentucky’s native spirit, several local distilleries have you covered with new flavors, pairings, drink ideas and even classes on how to make them. Celebrate your love of Kentucky with someone you love this Valentine’s week.

Copper & Kings

Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Company announces its two latest, pure copper pot-distilled American luxury gins: The History of Lovers, a rose bouquet forward pink gin, and The Ninth, a bold, juicy, blood orange gin finished in Destillaré Orange Curaçao barrels.

Copper & Kings Creative Director Ron Jasin says that The History of Lovers is “a gin to fall in love with and to fall in love over.”

The Ninth is a symphony in orange. “We wanted something unique, transportive and fabled—a Mediterranean beach in a bottle,” says Master Distiller Brandon O’Daniel.

Both gins are recommended for refreshing gin and tonics; fresh, crisp spritzers; unique Negronis; and delicious cocktail smashes. For more information, visit copperandkings.com.

Bulleit

Here’s the perfect couple on Valentine’s Day, a Bulleit and a beer. Sounds simple enough, but the pairing of the bold, spicy character of bourbon and the crisp, cold flavor of beer brings out the best of both.

If you are looking for more of a cask-strength bourbon, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon is straight out of the barrel, uncut and non-chill filtered. It received the “Best Straight Bourbon” award at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, visit bulleit.com.

Angel’s Envy

Louisville-based craft distiller Angel’s Envy will be releasing a limited-edition bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks this week. Before entering the Oloroso Sherry casks, the bourbon was aged for four-nine years, then finished in Oloroso Sherry casks between two and three years. With just 3,600 bottles available, it will be sold exclusively in Kentucky starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Angel’s Envy Distillery in downtown Louisville and select retailers in Kentucky.For more information, visit angelsenvy.com.

Jeptha Creed

Jeptha Creed Distillery is hosting a fun event for you and your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Learn about flavor pairings to create two different cocktails—one savory and one sweet. Bobby Benjamin, owner and chef at Butchertown Grocery, will then demonstrate appetizer preparations and explain what food flavors pair well with these cocktails. Afterward, enjoy the cocktails and appetizers to completely understand the flavor pairings. Individual – $40, couple – $70. For more information, visit jepthacreed.com.