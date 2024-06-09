"This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House
to
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Mary Todd Lincoln House Staff
This Old House SAVE the DATE 2024 - 2
"This Old House" Open House
"This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House
The Mary Todd Lincoln House will host a FREE open house exploring the history of the property's varied residents and uses from the early 1800s to the present. Event runs 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Recommended ages 12-up.
For more information, please call 859.233.9999 or visit mtlhouse.org
Info
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family