"This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House

to

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

"This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will host a FREE open house exploring the history of the property's varied residents and uses from the early 1800s to the present. Event runs 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Recommended ages 12-up.

For more information, please call 859.233.9999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Info

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
859.233.9999
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2024-06-09 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2024-06-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2024-06-09 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2024-06-09 15:00:00 ical