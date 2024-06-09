× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House Staff This Old House SAVE the DATE 2024 - 2 "This Old House" Open House

"This Old House" Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will host a FREE open house exploring the history of the property's varied residents and uses from the early 1800s to the present. Event runs 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Recommended ages 12-up.

For more information, please call 859.233.9999 or visit mtlhouse.org