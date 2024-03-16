× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec “Who Did It” Mystery Dinner

“Who Did It” Mystery Dinner at John W. Black Community Center

$65 per person/$120 per couple.

Join the Oldham County Parks Department for a night of mystery and “who done it”. Enjoy a special interactive dinner theater in cooperation with Theater Downstream. Includes a catered three course meal, with a choice of two alcoholic beverages (beer or wine), soft drinks, tea or coffee. Doors open at 6 pm and dinner is served at 6:30 pm. Attire: Cocktail/Semi-formal (have fun with it). Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Deadline to register is March 12th.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/