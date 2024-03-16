“Who Did It” Mystery Dinner at John W. Black Community Center
to
John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Parks & Rec
“Who Did It” Mystery Dinner
“Who Did It” Mystery Dinner at John W. Black Community Center
$65 per person/$120 per couple.
Join the Oldham County Parks Department for a night of mystery and “who done it”. Enjoy a special interactive dinner theater in cooperation with Theater Downstream. Includes a catered three course meal, with a choice of two alcoholic beverages (beer or wine), soft drinks, tea or coffee. Doors open at 6 pm and dinner is served at 6:30 pm. Attire: Cocktail/Semi-formal (have fun with it). Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Deadline to register is March 12th.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/