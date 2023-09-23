Hairball with Super Bee at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Hairball & Super Bee at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Hairball, a Rock & Roll cover band that takes pride in their high-energy concerts, is again returning to the Beaver Dam Amphitheater on September 23 with special guest Super Bee.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. A password presale for tickets begins June 15 at 9 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 16 at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $17.50 and can be found here.

Hairball says of their performance: “Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your eyes countless times throughout the night.”

Super Bee describes themselves as “hemi-powered rock and roll.” They are based out of Louisville and perform “high-octane jams.”

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/