Old Dominion: No Bad Vibes Tour at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

Old Dominion: No Bad Vibes Tour

with special guests Chase Rice, Priscilla Block, and Kylie Morgan

Louisville, Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes Tour with Chase Rice, Pricilla Block, and Kylie Morgan is on its way to the KFC Yum! Center on Dec 14th.

Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, has been crisscrossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing high-energy shows in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans since the start of 2023.

The group’s tour announcement comes off the heels of the group’s recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year Old Dominion has been nominated in the category. They have taken home the title the last five years.

Old Dominion also recently debuted their critically acclaimed new single “I Should Have Married You” (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville). The track was written and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/