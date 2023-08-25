WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to the KFC Yum! Center

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, August 25, 2023. See the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, The Usos, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and many more!

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Pro Wrestling
502.690.9000
