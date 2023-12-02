Andrea Bocelli Live In Concert at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

Andrea Bocelli Live In Concert

with The Louisville Orchestra

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will make his first-ever stop in Louisville with the Louisville Orchestra on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli's extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the holiday season, with selections from his recent No. 1 album A Family Christmas, his uplifting solo album Believe as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed songs.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/