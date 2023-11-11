P!NK Live In Concert at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

P!NK TRUSTFALL TOUR

with special guests GROUPLOVE & KidCutUp

In tandem with releasing her highly anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, pop icon P!NK also announced The TRUSTFALL Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on October 12 making stops at arenas across North America, including a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Saturday, November 11, 2023. GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp will be special guests across all tour dates.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/