MercyMe / TobyMac / Zach Williams Tour at KFC Yum! Center

Get ready to experience the ultimate Christian music event of the year! For the first time ever, three of the biggest names in Christian music - TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams - are teaming up for an unforgettable concert tour. The tour will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

With chart-topping hits, passionate lyrics, and a commitment to spreading God's love through music, TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams take the stage to perform fan favorites and deliver an uplifting experience that will leave you feeling inspired. Get ready to sing, dance, and worship with TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams!

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/