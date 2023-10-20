Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour

with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, & Dee Jay Silver

With 27 No. 1 singles, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold, ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to the KFC Yum! Center Friday, October 20. Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, & Dee Jay Silver will serve as support for the show.

Tickets are on sale now at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/