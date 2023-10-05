Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announced her much-anticipated US arena tour, set for fall 2023. The Kaleidoscope Tour will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on October 5, 2023, with an entirely new and innovative stage production.

The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle’s #1s, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/