Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Jeff Caven
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party returns to Louisville Saturday, September 23 & Sunday, September 24 with 3 epic performances! The one-of-a-kind event brings audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the DARK! Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™, will light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a great value for the whole family!
For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/