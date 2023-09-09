Koe Wetzel: Road to Hell Paso Tour at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Koe Wetzel: Road to Hell Paso

with special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Dylan Wheeler

Koe Wetzel is bringing the Road to Hell Paso Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, September 9. The show features special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Dylan Wheeler. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
502.690.9000
